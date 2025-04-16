Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.43 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

