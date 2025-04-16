SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $377,000 in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 53,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Martin Worley Group bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 6,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $34,974.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,997.17. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 13,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $62,912.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,988.35. This represents a 7.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,588 shares of company stock worth $225,906 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.73.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $259.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

