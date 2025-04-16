Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys 12,987 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SID. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 31,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3,395.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 44,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 43,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2,305.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 47,280 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.30 target price for the company.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. On average, analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

