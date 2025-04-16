Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 745 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,670,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 6,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,603,000 after acquiring an additional 20,751 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 964.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 199,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after acquiring an additional 181,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $952,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.11.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $232.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.68 and a 200-day moving average of $276.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $308.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $75,500.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,260.96. The trade was a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $255,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,242.93. The trade was a 34.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,923 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

