Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 567.0% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 625,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,040,000 after buying an additional 531,640 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,494,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. now owns 886,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,808,000 after purchasing an additional 313,751 shares during the period. United Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,690,000. Finally, Archer Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,327,000.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFGP opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.57. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.86 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0314 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

