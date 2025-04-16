Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,066 Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $175,549,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 565,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,325,000 after purchasing an additional 240,941 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 311,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,650,000 after purchasing an additional 35,495 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 259,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after buying an additional 17,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 257,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.35. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $112.90.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

