Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 25,435 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22,128 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at $97,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.23.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $131.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.97. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.09 and a 12 month high of $131.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

