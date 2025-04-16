Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 464 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 208.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 753.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,608,000 after purchasing an additional 187,627 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 12.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Stock Up 0.3 %

Universal Display stock opened at $116.54 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $103.70 and a twelve month high of $237.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.69 and its 200 day moving average is $159.82.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

