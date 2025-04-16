Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 8,618 Shares of Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,618 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southland were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Southland by 214.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southland by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southland by 10.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southland by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 24,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Southland during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southland alerts:

Southland Price Performance

SLND opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27.

About Southland

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.