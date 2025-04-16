iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Position Trimmed by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $11,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EMB stock opened at $88.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.67. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $93.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3999 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

