United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,112 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.76.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $95.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.02 billion, a PE ratio of 96.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

