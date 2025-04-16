Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $352.21 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.04 and a 200 day moving average of $389.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

