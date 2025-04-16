SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,553 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $11,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,557.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Climber Capital SA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,982,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 62,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $74.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

