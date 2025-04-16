Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 751.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, L.K. Benson & Company P.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $29.24.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

