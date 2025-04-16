United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2,572.4% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $90,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $73.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.07.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

