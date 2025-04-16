Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,401 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $115.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.53. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $102.76 and a one year high of $126.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

