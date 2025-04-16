Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QTWO. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 56,799 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $4,446,225.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,527,299.72. The trade was a 11.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 15,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,112,170.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 197,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,673,239.92. This represents a 7.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,858 shares of company stock worth $14,853,965 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $76.82 on Wednesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.56 and a 52-week high of $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.37.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QTWO. KeyCorp upgraded Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

