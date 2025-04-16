Synovus Financial Corp Raises Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.61 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average of $92.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

