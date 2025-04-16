Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Update

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,900 shares, an increase of 7,812.5% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Greenland Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTEC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Greenland Technologies by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 27,035 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Greenland Technologies by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 28,009 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 28,824 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTEC opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $21.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.53. Greenland Technologies has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies ( NASDAQ:GTEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $19.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Greenland Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. Research analysts predict that Greenland Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.