Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,059,661.20. This represents a 11.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $587,004.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,993,370.71. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa America raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $98.40 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The company has a market cap of $230.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.83.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.