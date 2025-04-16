Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 5,482 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average is $64.21. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $71.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

