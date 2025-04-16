Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.40, but opened at $14.83. Mineralys Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 209,237 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Mineralys Therapeutics from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $871.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CEO Jon Congleton sold 15,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $186,738.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,511,302.91. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,296,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $17,499,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,280,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,780,688.50. The trade was a 43.45 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $1,360,567 over the last ninety days. 33.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLYS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 9,602.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

