Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $97.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.92. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.19 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

