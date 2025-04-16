Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,606 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $63.79 and a 12 month high of $90.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

