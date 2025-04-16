Gold Stocks Worth Watching – April 13th

Robinhood Markets, Newmont, and Coca-Cola are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks refer to the shares of companies that are primarily involved in the exploration, extraction, and production of gold. Their performance is often closely tied to the global price of gold, making them a popular alternative investment for those seeking exposure to the precious metal market without owning physical gold. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Robinhood Markets stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.68. 51,213,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,773,205. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $66.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.80. 31,726,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,865,376. Newmont has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,983,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,331,502. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $73.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $307.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Featured Stories