Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,804 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Amentum were worth $14,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Amentum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amentum by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amentum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Amentum in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Amentum Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMTM opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.95.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amentum

In other Amentum news, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $97,658. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,920,783.33. This represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amentum

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.