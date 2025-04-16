Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $12,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 71.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.57.

NYSE:SPB opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.19%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

