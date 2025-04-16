Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.47.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $159.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $177.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 4,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $688,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,501,465.60. The trade was a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $1,761,252.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,008.24. This trade represents a 32.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,301 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,698 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.