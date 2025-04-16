Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,644 shares of the software’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the software’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,065 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.83.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $111.85 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $113.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 657.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $192.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.98 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altair Engineering

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $301,347.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,472.62. This represents a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 3,811 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total transaction of $425,040.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,512.82. This trade represents a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,172 shares of company stock worth $1,356,847. 21.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

