Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 351 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $111.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.83 and its 200 day moving average is $99.05. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.28 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

