Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,569 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC's holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company's stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund's index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

