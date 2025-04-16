Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Position Reduced by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 1,229.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Silgan by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $58.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Silgan Increases Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $6,841,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,441,880.36. The trade was a 35.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,096,518.26. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Silgan from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Silgan from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

