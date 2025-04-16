Advisors Capital Management LLC Invests $251,000 in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 64,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 38,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ARES opened at $141.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $110.63 and a 52-week high of $200.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.82 and its 200-day moving average is $168.74.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $187.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARES

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 69,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.99, for a total transaction of $11,192,990.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,009.26. This represents a 69.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 78,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.02, for a total transaction of $14,998,848.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,150,000 shares in the company, valued at $218,523,000. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,113 shares of company stock worth $54,409,915 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.