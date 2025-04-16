Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $404.02 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $548.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $425.62 and a 200-day moving average of $432.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

