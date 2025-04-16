Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $349,000 in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.44.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

