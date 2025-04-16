Advisors Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $502.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $541.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $570.54. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

