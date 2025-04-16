Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 239,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 61,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 214,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $19,392,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $103.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.22. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.44 and a twelve month high of $124.31.
DSGX has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.
The Descartes Systems Group Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
