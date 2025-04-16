Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 1,451 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,617,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,207,499,000 after purchasing an additional 117,108 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,277,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,439,392,000 after buying an additional 229,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,321,000 after acquiring an additional 182,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,918,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $249.52 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $269.56. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.72 and a 200 day moving average of $249.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.