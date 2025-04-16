Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Decreased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.54.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $2,467,312.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,478.21. This represents a 41.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $554,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,291.12. This represents a 29.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

