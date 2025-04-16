Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 8,671 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 49,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Criteo by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo Stock Up 3.3 %

CRTO opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average of $38.64. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $49.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 7,481 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $332,979.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,052 shares in the company, valued at $22,346,334.52. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $115,838.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,190.75. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,363 shares of company stock worth $1,124,213 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Criteo from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Criteo

About Criteo

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.