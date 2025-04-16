Townsquare Capital LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,015 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of SEA by 3,033.0% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,038 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 1,673.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,243,888 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,977,000 after buying an additional 1,173,738 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of SEA by 2,163.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,505 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 71,214 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,821,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SEA by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,158 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,892,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 798.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.41.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Arete Research upgraded shares of SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 price target on shares of SEA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

