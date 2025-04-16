Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 195,779 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 362.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,779 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $11,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 70,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $57.29.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $58.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

