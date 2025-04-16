Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $12,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JIRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1,197.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of JIRE opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.31. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.86.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

