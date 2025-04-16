Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $12,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTWV opened at $122.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.48. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $161.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.5178 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

