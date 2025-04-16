Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Comcast by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $1,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

