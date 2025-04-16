Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,890,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,869,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,062 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,230,293,000 after buying an additional 3,344,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,626,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,729,371,000 after buying an additional 1,041,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,762,522,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,539,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,477,307,000 after acquiring an additional 832,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus set a $130.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.04.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $685,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,351.53. This trade represents a 19.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at $560,103.60. This represents a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,183 shares of company stock worth $13,948,476. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $94.19 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $66.80 and a 52-week high of $107.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.18.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

