Dodge & Cox Sells 11,880 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dodge & Cox lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,880 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Marest Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $178.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.03. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.41 billion, a PE ratio of 145.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,872,080. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 718,976 shares of company stock worth $130,917,542. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.68.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

