Dodge & Cox Buys 22,031 Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,031 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. GeoPark Limited has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $323.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. GeoPark had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 14.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.22%.

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

