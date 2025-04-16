Dodge & Cox Purchases Shares of 206,200 Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 206,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Ambev by 35.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Ambev by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 382,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 97,150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ambev by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ambev by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 802,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 600,545 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,425,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 878,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Stock Down 0.7 %

ABEV stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.0221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Ambev’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ambev

About Ambev

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.