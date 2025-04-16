Gabelli Funds LLC Has $23.85 Million Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,604,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 272,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $23,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,431,000 after buying an additional 1,058,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 85,053 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 18.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 403,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EGO opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.43 million. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 21.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EGO shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

